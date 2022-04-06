Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $12,109,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 934,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after buying an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 620,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

