Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.19

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and traded as high as $44.01. Teck Resources shares last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

