Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.22. 2,870,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,352. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.59. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

