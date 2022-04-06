Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TELNY. UBS Group cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telenor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

TELNY opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

