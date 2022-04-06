Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. 671,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,054. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

