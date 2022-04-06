Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.87. 1,008,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 19,712,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 160.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 6.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Tellurian by 4.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 45.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

