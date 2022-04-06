TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 122,824 shares.The stock last traded at $24.70 and had previously closed at $24.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,789,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117,456 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,338,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

