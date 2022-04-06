Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “
Shares of NASDAQ TPST opened at $3.89 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About Tempest Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
