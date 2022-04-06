Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ TPST opened at $3.89 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

