Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TENB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $153,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,146 shares of company stock worth $9,290,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after purchasing an additional 351,797 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tenable by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111,941 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tenable by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Tenable by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,984,000 after purchasing an additional 236,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,937,000 after purchasing an additional 203,388 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -134.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tenable has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $60.37.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

