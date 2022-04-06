Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Billion

Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) will post $4.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.65 billion and the highest is $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 billion to $19.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.48 billion to $20.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on THC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THC traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.02. 1,558,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.86.

About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.