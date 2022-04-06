Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.55. Terex posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. Terex has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Terex (Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.