TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.18

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 212659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 434.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. CWM LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in TFS Financial by 1,385.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

