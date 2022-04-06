Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 26,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 36,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)
