Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target Increased to GBX 250 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.99% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:THS opened at GBX 159.25 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The company has a market cap of £449.63 million and a P/E ratio of 5.69.

Get Tharisa alerts:

About Tharisa (Get Rating)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.