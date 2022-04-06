Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target Increased to GBX 250 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.99% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:THS opened at GBX 159.25 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The company has a market cap of £449.63 million and a P/E ratio of 5.69.
