The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) will announce $472.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.36 million and the highest is $496.20 million. Aaron’s posted sales of $481.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,677. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $646.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.