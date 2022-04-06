The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 459,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,391 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $26,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after purchasing an additional 193,129 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,344,000 after purchasing an additional 748,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

