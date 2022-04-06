The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,244 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,153,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

