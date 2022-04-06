The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €50.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.50 ($64.29) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €57.63 ($63.32).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA BN opened at €50.56 ($55.56) on Tuesday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($79.26). The business has a 50-day moving average of €53.25 and a 200-day moving average of €55.30.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.