The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €746.00 Price Target

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €746.00 ($819.78) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

MC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($923.08) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($858.24) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €770.00 ($846.15) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €807.00 ($886.81) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($879.12) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €780.82 ($858.04).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

EPA:MC opened at €660.90 ($726.26) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a one year high of €260.55 ($286.32). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €655.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €675.02.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.