The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on THQQF. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 162.50 to SEK 150 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 85.50 to SEK 81.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embracer Group AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.17.

OTCMKTS THQQF opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.47. Embracer Group AB has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, and mobile games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, among others.

