The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $210.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $183.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $163.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.69. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 27.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,831,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 29.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 295,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 67,243 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 226.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 185,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 128,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

