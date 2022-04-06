The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) to Sell

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $88.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Baxter International stock opened at $76.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

