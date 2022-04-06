The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $430.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $323.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.46. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $318.55 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

