The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.97

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 105193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 527,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 258,395 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 447,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 182,534 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 95,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

