The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.54

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and traded as low as $11.03. The Weir Group shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 17,506 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.38) to GBX 2,190 ($28.72) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.20) to GBX 2,160 ($28.33) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,628.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

