THEKEY (TKY) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

THEKEY (TKY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $45,202.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

