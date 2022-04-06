Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of THR opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $544.27 million, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.38. Thermon Group has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Thermon Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermon Group (THR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.