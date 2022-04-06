Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $33.42 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00194069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00034852 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.62 or 0.00394315 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00051620 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

