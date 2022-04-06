THG (LON:THG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 150 at Barclays

THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 440 ($5.77) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on THG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.56) target price on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.18) target price on shares of THG in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on THG from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 217 ($2.85) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 485.40 ($6.37).

THG stock opened at GBX 95.04 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.93. THG has a 1-year low of GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 717.50 ($9.41).

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

