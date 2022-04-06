Thore Cash Price Up 9.2% This Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (TCH) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $14,281.75 and approximately $142,803.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.00262243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001381 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

