Thorstarter (XRUNE) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Thorstarter coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Thorstarter has a market cap of $9.26 million and $282,365.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.47 or 0.07369903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,940.57 or 0.99777239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054216 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

