Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Thryv worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 15.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Thryv in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on THRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,272,927 shares of company stock worth $39,760,863. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THRY opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.06. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Thryv had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

