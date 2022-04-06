Tien Tzuo Sells 5,000 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zuora by 131.6% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 952,560 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 155.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,423,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 866,550 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter valued at about $10,708,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter valued at about $10,596,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Zuora by 196.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 912,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 604,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.