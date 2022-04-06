Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.65. 36,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 42,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTR. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$113.13 million and a PE ratio of 21.25.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

