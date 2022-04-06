Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) CEO Christopher P. Comparato Sells 3,553 Shares

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $84,063.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE TOST traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,732,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28. Toast, Inc has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 25,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Toast by 992.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,717,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

