Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells $45,285.24 in Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TOST stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

