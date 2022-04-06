Toncoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.10 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.10 billion and $4.63 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00003802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00047485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.60 or 0.07389269 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,278.64 or 0.99945097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00054504 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

