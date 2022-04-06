Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.07% from the company’s current price.

TXG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

TSE TXG traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.66. 130,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,157. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.19. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.79 and a 1 year high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

