Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Purchases 240,000 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.12 per share, with a total value of C$1,709,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,709,088.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 290,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,813,515.00.

TSE TOT opened at C$8.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$354.07 million and a P/E ratio of -829.00. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.51 and a 1 year high of C$8.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.07, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$134.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.