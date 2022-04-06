Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Traeger worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $108,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Traeger stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Traeger, Inc. has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $32.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

