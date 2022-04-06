Trainline (LON:TRN) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trainline from GBX 266 ($3.49) to GBX 268 ($3.51) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.25) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Trainline from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.23) to GBX 241 ($3.16) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 328.17 ($4.30).

Trainline stock opened at GBX 276.90 ($3.63) on Tuesday. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 506.50 ($6.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 211.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 269.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -22.04.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

