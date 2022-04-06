Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $29,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 758.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.87.

NYSE TT opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $142.53 and a one year high of $207.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.90.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

