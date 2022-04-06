Tranquility Partners LLC Has $379,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.