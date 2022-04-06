Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $207.78 billion, a PE ratio of 478.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

Several analysts have commented on AZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

