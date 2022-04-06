Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TRATF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Traton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of TRATF opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Traton has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

