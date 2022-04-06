Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $215.00 at MKM Partners

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at MKM Partners from $200.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.46.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.31. 9,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.60. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.