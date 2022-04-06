Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,569 shares of company stock worth $915,264 over the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

