Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,221.50

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,221.50 ($16.02) and last traded at GBX 1,229 ($16.12), with a volume of 266108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,263.50 ($16.57).

Several brokerages have commented on TPK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.61) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($27.08) to GBX 2,020 ($26.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.26) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.55).

The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,367.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,501.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($16.84), for a total transaction of £238,425.96 ($312,689.78). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($18.70) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($39,703.58). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,145 shares of company stock worth $3,056,870.

Travis Perkins Company Profile (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

