Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 228,576 shares.The stock last traded at $19.50 and had previously closed at $18.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.78.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. Equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Terry W. Lubben purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $520,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,630.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 73.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 273,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 115,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 60.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

