Trex (NYSE:TREX) Raised to Buy at B. Riley

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TREX has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.41.

NYSE:TREX opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.15. Trex has a 52 week low of $63.92 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

